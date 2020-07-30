

Ronald E. Weaver, 87, of Linda, passed away on July 23, 2020. He was born on July 9, 1933, in Fruitland, ID, and was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman and hunter.



He served his country for over 21 years and retired as a Chief Master Sergeant from the Air Force. He continued to serve his community for numerous years through volunteer work with the Peach Bowl Lions Club and STARS.



He is survived by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

