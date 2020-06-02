

Ronald Howard Sannar passed away in his home, surrounded by his wife and all his children, on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the age of 81. He died of complications from his battle with bladder cancer. Graveside services were held Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Gridley Biggs Cemetery.



Ron was the oldest of three children born to Howard Sannar and Maurine Barrow Sannar on February 25, 1939, in Gridley, California. He served in the Southern States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1960 to 1962.



After graduating from Brigham Young University, he was married in the Oakland California Temple to his first wife Martha Sandra Blane in 1965. They had one daughter together, Erin Marie. In 1967 Sandy was killed in a car accident.



In 1969 Ron married his second wife Rita Sue Little, also in the Oakland California Temple. Ron and Rita were blessed with 10 children, 32 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren in their 50 years of marriage.



Ron was an amazing father to 11 children and will continue to touch the lives of generations through his lasting memory. His greatest treasure and source of joy in life was his posterity. His happiest times were in the gathering together of family during regular reunions, where he could share gospel messages and his testimony.



Ron spent his life serving in various church positions, influencing and counseling many through his unconditional love and immovable faith. He had a gift for teaching the gospel by word and example, loving and serving all those around him.



Throughout Ron's career in agriculture, he worked every day with family. Beginning with Sannar and Barrow, Incorporated, he worked with his father, uncles, and brother to create a successful business. He later worked with his brother Jerry at Cal Fruit International, which he continued until just months before his death.



He is survived by his wife, Rita and the following children: Erin Schmidt (Kevin) of Browns Valley, CA; daughter-in-law, Julie (widow of son Clay) of Visalia, CA; Blane Sannar (Lena) of Gridley, CA; Melisse Myers (Robert) of Visalia, CA; Jared Sannar (Bethany) of Clovis, CA; Emily Guevara (Frediee) of Las Vegas, NV; Afton Caycayon (Isaiah) of Anahola, HI; Andrew Sannar of Gridley, CA; and Matthew Sannar (Heidi) of Visalia CA. He will be greatly missed by his siblings and family.



He is preceded in death by his first wife, Sandy; infant sons, Drew and Joseph; adult son, Clay; and great-grandson, Mason Schmidt Caine.



Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store