|
|
Pastor Ronald Lee Brasier of Yuba City went to be with our Lord January 30, 2020, quietly and peacefully with friends and family surrounding him.
Ronnie was born to Emil and Ruth Brasier, November 22, 1948 in Claremore, Oklahoma. The family moved to California where he was raised.
When Ronnie turned 17 he enlisted in the US Army and spent almost 3 tours in Vietnam. Several years later he served in the National Guards locally.
In 1972 he met and in 1973 married his wife Renee and they celebrated their 46th anniversary in October just short of 47 years. They had 2 sons Charles and Shaun Brasier, both here in California.
Ron served in our community in many ways throughout the years. He served as Chaplain for the Yuba Sutter Veterans Stand Down, started A Hand Up Ministries and the River Bottom Church and pastored there all together for just short of 22 years.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Renee, both his sons, all 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, along with 4 siblings, all but one in California and 1 in Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the 530 Event Center in Marysville with a reception following at the same location. Burial will be privately held at the Dixon Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
All those that knew Ronnie are welcome to attend. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Holycross Memorial Services in Yuba City.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020