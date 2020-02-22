|
Ronald Paul Giovannetti, 75, of Yuba City, CA, passed away February 19, 2020. He was born August 4, 1944, in Woodland, CA, and had been a resident of the Yuba Sutter area for 47 years. He was a farmer and also worked with N & R Trailers, Giovannetti & Sons, and Half Moon Fruit & Produce.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Giovannetti of Yuba City, CA; brothers, E.J. Giovannetti of Des Moines, IA, John Giovannetti of Aptos, CA; niece, Mary Jo Giovannetti of Woodland, CA; nephews, Jeremy Giovannetti of Woodland, CA and Bryan Giovannetti of Sacramento, CA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Blaise and Mary Giovannetti; and brother, Donald Giovannetti all of Woodland, CA.
A viewing is scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2020, 4-6 pm with Rosary at 6 pm at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Mass will be Friday, March 6, 2020, 10am at St. Isidore Catholic Church Father Brown officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Main Exhibit Hall at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds.
In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations on Ron's behalf to Cancer Foundation, Rideout Hospital, Highway Patrol, City Police Department, Willow Oak Fire Department or Live Oak Grammer School.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 22 to Mar. 5, 2020