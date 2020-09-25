1/1
Ronald R. Bem
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald R. Bem, of Calpine and Colusa, passed away on Thursday, September 10th, 2020, at Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee, after a hard fought battle with a rare idiopathic auto immune syndrome known as HLH.

Born October 8th, 1946, in Willows, CA, he was the son of Walter and Phyliss Bem. Ron attended Willows High School, where he was an exceptional athlete in football and baseball, and Shasta College. Always a hard worker, his life's work was primarily in the construction industry, the past 35 years in excavation projects with his beloved backhoe.

Ron will be missed dearly by his longtime best friend and companion, Marlene Boggs; his children, Sabrina, Ronnie, Jeremy, and Richard Bem; two grandsons; two great-grandchildren; four nieces; three aunts; several cousins; and many friends, especially Ralph and Bill in Willows; George, Jim and others in Calpine.

Fishing for Striped Bass in his boat on the Sacramento River was his favorite thing to do along with hunting with his friends, snowmobiling and horse packing in the mountains. Ron was everybody's favorite cook…..par excellence!

With his fun loving ways and his big heart there is a big hole left in the lives of those who knew him well and loved him.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Calpine on October 10, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved