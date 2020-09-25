

Ronald R. Bem, of Calpine and Colusa, passed away on Thursday, September 10th, 2020, at Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee, after a hard fought battle with a rare idiopathic auto immune syndrome known as HLH.



Born October 8th, 1946, in Willows, CA, he was the son of Walter and Phyliss Bem. Ron attended Willows High School, where he was an exceptional athlete in football and baseball, and Shasta College. Always a hard worker, his life's work was primarily in the construction industry, the past 35 years in excavation projects with his beloved backhoe.



Ron will be missed dearly by his longtime best friend and companion, Marlene Boggs; his children, Sabrina, Ronnie, Jeremy, and Richard Bem; two grandsons; two great-grandchildren; four nieces; three aunts; several cousins; and many friends, especially Ralph and Bill in Willows; George, Jim and others in Calpine.



Fishing for Striped Bass in his boat on the Sacramento River was his favorite thing to do along with hunting with his friends, snowmobiling and horse packing in the mountains. Ron was everybody's favorite cook…..par excellence!



With his fun loving ways and his big heart there is a big hole left in the lives of those who knew him well and loved him.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Calpine on October 10, 2020.

