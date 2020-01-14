|
|
Ronald Ray Davenport, born in 1934, passed away on January 4th, 2020, at the age of 85. Ronald worked hard every day of his life, holding down jobs in many areas, ranging from school janitor and bus driver for the Colusa County school system, to a factory worker at Johns Manville, where he worked for 24 years, before retiring, and going on to work managing Colusa Senior Mobile Home Park alongside his wife, Donna Davenport. They worked, and lived together there until his passing.
Ronald and Donna were married for 65 wonderful years, together they raised two beautiful daughters, Debbie, who helped care for him in his last years, and Robbie, whom he has now rejoined.
He is preceded by his youngest daughter, Debbie; her husband, Jerry Dale; his grandchildren, Annie, Chantry, and Raquele, their respective spouses, Thomas, Jennifer, and Thom; and his great-grandchildren, Ronald, Graye, and William.
Ronald took great pride in his strong work ethic, and unflinching morals. He had a huge heart, and always had time to help his friends and loved ones.
Ronald was an avid lover of movies, and books, and spent many happy hours frequenting Colusa Casinos slot machines. He will be greatly missed by his family and the community he loved so much.
Ronald's funerary services will be held by his family graveside, at Colusa Cemetery on January 24th, 2020, at 10:00 pm, with a small gathering being held at 108 E Main St., at the Veterans Hall immediately afterward. Please send any floral arrangements or cards through Richie's Florist at (530) 458-5174.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 14, 2020