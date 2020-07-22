Ronald T. Mullaney, of Yuba City, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Keith (Nell) Mullaney, and Shane Mullaney; grandson, Drew Mullaney; andbrother, John Mullaney.Ron was born on January 25, 1944, in New York, New York; where he grew up. After high school, he joined the Marines and later joined the Air Force. While in the military, Ron served in Vietnam. He had a long military career and retired after 20 years of service.During his military service, Ron married Vida Coco and they had two sons, Keith and Shane. Ron Later remarried Loretta Fonderhide and they had a wonderful relationship until her passing in 1996.Throughout the years Ron spent time in Nebraska and Modesto, California. In 1996, he moved to the Yuba-Sutter area and spent his last years here. During this time, Ron married Kathy Chatwin and enjoyed many years of happiness. This was highlighted by spending time with grandchildren and traveling.Ron loved to travel. He often went on long (driving) road trips across the country. He also like to visit places such as Acapulco and Cancun.Before he passed, Ron found love again with Ellen Julian at his residence at Sutter Estates. A bond that lasted until he passed.Services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, CA 95961, at 10 am.Share online condolences at