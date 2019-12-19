Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Marysville Art Club
420 10th St.
Marysville, CA
Ronnie Wayne Hood


1943 - 2019
Ronnie Wayne Hood Obituary

Ronnie Wayne Hood, 76, of Yuba City, CA, passed away December 12, 2019. Born June 12, 1943, in Warner, OK. He was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 70 years, graduated from Yuba City High in 1962 and was a retired sheetmetal worker since 1965.

Ronnie belonged to Sheetmetal Workers Local 104; Loyal Order of Moose, Past Governor, Fellow and Ritual Team member; Yuba Buttes RV Club; Santa Claus for schools, hospital auxiliary and Moose kids and Friday Night Poker Club.

He is survived by Janie, wife of 54 years; daughter Christine of Chico; son Ronnie (Ildiko); grandchildren Ronnie Lajos (only one Ronnie!) and Szerena Jane, all of Seattle and brother Jerry (Bette) of Gridley.

He is preceded in death by his parents Johnny Sherman Hood and Emma Ruby Davis Hood; brother Donald and sisters Delores, Maxine and Diane.

A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Marysville Art Club, 420 10th St., Marysville.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
