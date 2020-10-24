1/1
Rorye Keith
Rorye Keith, 71, passed peacefully into the hands of the Lord on October 15th, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospice House, The Villages, FL, after a short battle with cancer.

Rorye, a kind and gentle soul who would always help others whenever she could. She was born in Marysville, CA, on October 22nd, 2020.

Rorye worked in the healthcare industry while in California, until she moved to Costa Rica with Alan and the family in 1990, then settling in Florida when Alan retired in 2003. The world was truly a better place with Rorye in it and her memory will be treasured by all she touched.

Rorye leaves behind her loving husband of 38 years, Alan; son, Jeff and his wife Michelle; a daughter-in-law, Carrie; grandchildren, Cody, Wyatt, Merrick, and Blake; as well as a great-grandson, Sage; and her brother, Jim Lutz. Rorye loved her life in The Villages and will be missed by her many friends here and all over the country.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later time.

Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 24, 2020.
