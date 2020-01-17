|
Rosalie H. Pitt, of Marysville, died January 9, 2020, at Prestige Assisted Living in Marysville.
Born in Ogden, Utah, Rosalie was a Yuba-Sutter resident for 58 years. She worked for the Marysville Unified School District for 33 years. She taught kindergarten through third grade for 23 years followed by ten years as a resource teacher and reading specialist.
Rosalie was the daughter of Frederik and Rose Festersen. She grew up in Roseville, CA, and attended local schools. She was a graduate of the California State University, Sacramento. Rosalie and her husband, the late Charles L. Pitt, were married 63 years.
Rosalie was active in many clubs and loved attending all kind of events in the community with friends and family. She was a member of the Marysville First United Methodist Church.
Rosalie is survived by nine nieces and nephews and their families.
The family of Rosalie wishes to thank Cheryl Bottum for her friendship and assistance. Also appreciated is the good care Rosalie received from the staff at Prestige Assisted Living in Marysville.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020