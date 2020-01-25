|
Rosario Maria Cisneros, 85, a resident of Yuba City, CA, since 1980, passed away January 20, 2020, in Marysville, CA. She was born February 13, 1934, in Mexico. She was a homemaker, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her sons, Luis and Miguel Cisneros; daughters, Rose and Lourdes Cisneros; brothers, Salvador and Ignacio Perez; sister, Asuncion Gonzalez; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son, Juan Cisneros.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 25, 2020