Services McNary-Moore Funeral Service 107 5th Street Colusa , CA 95932 (530) 458-2111 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Lourdes Church

Rose M. Buria passed away at Summerfield Senior Living in Yuba City, CA, on March 10, 2019, at the age of 99.



She was born on December 20, 1919, to Anton and Johanna Cerkvenik in Mountain Iron, Minnesota, where she was raised and lived until during World War II. She graduated from Mountain Iron High School in 1937, and was awarded the American Legion Auxiliary gift for being the outstanding girl in class. She was a graduate of Duluth State Teachers College in Duluth, and began her teaching career in Minnesota.



During World War II, she attended St. Louis University in Missouri where she received special training to teach continental code and tactical procedure in radio operating and then worked in the transmitting room sending code to Army Air Force soldiers studying to be radio operators in B-17's at Scott Air Field Air Base in Illinois.



She worked there until she resigned to marry her fiance, Edward G. Buria, also of Mountain Iron, and a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, on July 20, 1944, at the Sacred Heart Church, which they attended as they grew up in their hometown. While Ed was serving his country overseas, Rose returned to Minnesota were she continued her teaching career until he was discharged.



After the war, the young couple moved to California where Ed accepted a position with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge in Willows, CA, as the Building Foreman, and where they lived for the next 11 years.



Rose joined the Young Ladies institute of St. Monica's No. 111, in 1947. Held many offices in the organization, and is a member of their famous Past President's Club. She was the first member of St. Monica's to become a Grand Officer. She continued her membership in YLI for the last 71 years.



She taught in the primary grades in Artois, for two years, and resigned in her third year when they adopted their first son Bernard (Barney) in 1953, and in 1955, their family grew when they adopted Mark Gerard, their second son. Together they took many short trips throughout California, and traveled to Minnesota every year for close to fifty years, to visit their parents and other relatives and friends.



In 1958, the family transferred to Colusa were Ed became the Refuge Manager at the Colusa National Wildlife Refuge. Both Ed and Rose became very active in their Catholic church and Rose held various offices in the Catholic Ladies Relief Society, becoming Grand President of Grand Council in 1985. She also was the President of Our Lady of Lourdes School PTA and of the Colusa Unified High School PTA, and a Den Mother when her sons were in Scouts. Many people will remember her as the person who sold them the World Book Encyclopedia over a 40-year period, as well as being the Welcome Wagon Lady, greeting new families in Colusa and introducing them to places of business.



She can claim being an author when her book, "Little Lucy" a true story about an older sister, was published in 2015. Her biggest hobby, among many, was braiding wool rugs, and during her lifetime, she made over 60 rugs, which she distributed to her big family, to friends, and to charities for raffle items. She was an avid reader, and a great conversationalist and her family and friends delighted in her many funny stories of events in her lifetime. She enjoyed playing scrabble with her dear friends, the Bill Wallace Family, on Saturday nights for many years. When she could no longer drive, she, and her family, very much appreciated her many friends who would drive her whenever she needed them. The devoted care she was given by her caregiver, Carmen Reyes for the last several years was extra special and much appreciated.



Rose is survived by her son Bernard (Barney) and daughter-in-law, Molly of Olathe, Colorado, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her husband, Edward in 1994, after 50 years of marriage, her son Mark in 2004, her parents, and the following siblings: Anton Cerkvenik Jr., Mary Clark, Ann Cerkvenik, Florence Schmitz, Frances Wilson, Frank Cerkvenik, Amelia Haver, and Edward Cerkvenik, and her niece Patricia Stone, and nephew Anton Cerkvenik III.



A Rosary and Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on March 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Father Matthew Blank will celebrate the mass with father Joe Speller and Julian Delgado concelebrating.



Donations in her memory may be sent to St. Bernadette's Building Fund, c/o Our Lady of Lourdes church, Colusa, CA 95932, St. Monica's Church, Willows, CA 95988, or to a . Correspondence may be sent to Barney Buria, at P.O. Box 141, Olathe, Colorado, 81425.



