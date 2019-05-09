

Rose "Rosie" Cooper, age 68, died surrounded by family on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Adventist Rideout Hospital. She was born on June 18, 1950 in Yuba City, CA.



Rosie graduated from YCHS in 1968 and lived in Yuba City until the time of her death. In addition to being a beloved mother, Rosie worked at the Yuba City Walmart for over 20 years. She was loved by her customers, who enjoyed her friendly personality and warm smile with every visit.



Her favorite time was spent visiting with family and friends, going to the movies, and baking delicious goodies during the holidays. Rosie loved to vacation, often traveling to the coasts of Fort Bragg and Santa Barbara with her sisters.



Rosie is survived by her daughter, Carrie Cooper; her mother Rebecca Gonzalez; sisters Helen (Mike) Severn and Becky (Steve) Kincade; brothers Tom Gonzalez and Danny (Evelyne) Gonzales, along with several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Jesus "Ben" Gonzalez.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Published in Appeal Democrat from May 9 to May 13, 2019