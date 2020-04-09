Home

Ross Heier, our beautiful son, left us on April 1, 2020. He was very artistic and loved carpentry. He worked for Local 16 Heat & Frost Insulators & Allied Workers. We love and will miss him dearly

He is survived by his father Thomas, mother Corina, brother Joseph and niece Paislee Heier.

A private burial will be at Sutter Cemetery on April 14, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent in memory of his name to St. Joseph's Church, 223 8th Street, Marysville, CA 95901 or https://secure.etransfer.com/EFT/BlockCode/donation1.cfm?d2org=SJCCMarysville&d2tool=donate
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
