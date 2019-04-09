

Roy David Hicks, 61, son of Carmelia Mercer and the late Thomas Hicks, was born June 10, 1957, in Frankfurt, Germany. He passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, surrounded by his family after complications of his heart.



Roy joined the Army in 1975 and was stationed in Germany for most of his service. He was honorably discharged in 1978 and received badges in hand grenade (marksman) and M-16 (sharpshooter). He was a dedicated and patient father and grandpa, as well as a friend to many. He will be remembered for his huge heart, quick wit and caring demeanor. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, quail hunting and trading stories and jokes with those around him.



He leaves behind many loved ones, including his mom Carmelia; children: Amy McDowell (Jonathan), Cindy Nishida (Steven), Becky Lucatero (Rigo Garibay) and Andrew Hicks; siblings: Barbara Long, John Hicks (Casey Shadwick), Judy Schiffer (Fred), Glen Mercer (Elvira) and the late Carlton Hicks; as well as his grandchildren: Christian, Sophia, Adeline and Elijah.



A private family gathering will be planned later this year. Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary