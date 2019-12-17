Home

Roy E. Glaspell

Roy E. Glaspell Obituary

October 1, 1927 - December 14, 2019

Roy E. Glaspell, passed away at his daughter's home on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 92 years of age.

Roy was born on October 1, 1927, in Clarksberg, WV. He moved to California with his wife in 1947, and loved to fish and hunt.

Roy is survived by his daughter, Sandra K. Callaway, 2 sons, Ricky E. Glaspell and Kevin R. Glaspell; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Roy's family would like to invite friends and family to the viewing at Lipp and Sullivan in Marysville on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 2-6pm. Memorial service will be at Sierra View Memorial Park in Olivehurst on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11am.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
