Roy Erford

January 25, 1931 - September 17, 2020Roy Erford passed away in Rocklin, CA, at the age of 89. He was a graduate of Seattle Pacific University and Fuller Theological Seminary. He was a Methodist minister for over 30 years.After retiring, Roy and his wife travelled the world and eventually settled in Olivehurst, CA, where they attended the First United Methodist Church Marysville. Roy touched the lives of many with his good humor and love for the Lord and will be dearly missed by friends and family.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty; his sister, Esther; four daughters, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.Services will be held privately.Share online condolences at