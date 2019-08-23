|
|
Roy (Fred) Varney, 83, of Live Oak, passed away August 20, 2019. Born February 5, 1936 in Yuba City, he was a Yuba-Sutter resident for 69+ years and a sheetmetal worker.
Roy is survived by his wife, Karen, of 63 years; daughters, Cindy Wheeler (Lou) and Camille Clayton; son, Glenn Varney (Vicki); granddaughters, Miranda Umfress (Dan) and Elizabeth Ganske and brother, Eugene Varney of Sacramento.
He is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Ethel Varney and sister Ethel Forgerson.
Graveside services will be August 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sutter Cemetery. Reception to follow.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 23, 2019