On February 2, 2020 at 6:10 pm, we lost our beloved husband, father, son and grandfather in a tragic accident in Lodi, California. Roy Hernandez was born in Arizona in March 1960 to the late Mike and Victoria Hernandez. He attended schools in the Biggs and Gridley area.
He is survived by his wife Adel Hernandez of Lodi, Andrew Quintana of Yuba City, Ebony Hernandez of Modesto, Roy Hernandez Jr. of Modesto and 16 grandchildren.
Roy loved sports and was a huge Steelers fan. Roy was a mechanic for many years. He loved to paint and share his love of painting with his grandkids. He loved to fish. He has 16 grandchildren and on any day you would find Roy with at least one of his grandchildren.
A viewing and service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 1pm – 5pm at Gridley Block Funeral Chapel, 679 Ohio St., Gridley.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020