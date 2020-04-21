|
Roy Lee "R.L." Davis, retired Postmaster of Carson City, NV, passed away March 23rd, 2020, at Carson Tahoe Regional Hospital in Carson City, NV, at the age of 81.
R.L. was born in Braggs, OK, on December 20th, 1938, to Novie Davis and Marjorie Bryson. He is a graduate of Marysville High School and worked for the USPS for 37 years.
R.L. met Barbara (Bobbi) Hammons (Miller) in 1960 and they were married July 1st, 1961. With her, came 2 sons, Dalton and Kory, and a daughter, Melody. Together they had their 2nd daughter in 1962, Charm.
R.L. was the Postmaster of Olivehurst, CA, and Paradise, CA, before taking the Postmaster position in Carson City, NV, in 1988 retiring in 1994.
R.L. loved racing. Being the Postmaster of Olivehurst, CA, he took the last 2 numbers of the zip code and Mr. Zip #61 was born. As a family, we all loved to watch him race. His love and passion for racing was fierce. A move to Kernersville, NC, (2009 – 2013), R.L. had the privilege to meet his favorite NASCAR driver, Kevin Harvick. Touring the garages, his smile was ear to ear. Attending the All Star race in Charlotte was priceless.
R.L. is survived by his son, Kory Davis (wife Denise); daughters, Melody Bettencourt (husband Robert), Charm Davis Parker, (husband Jeff); 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Coppin; and brother, Ken Davis. And of course, his beloved dog, Bumpers.
R.L. Davis was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbi Davis; his parents; grandparents; oldest son, Dalton Lee Davis; and grandson, Chance R. Bettencourt.
Due to the circumstances surrounding our Country, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020