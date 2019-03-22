

Roy Lee Stringer passed away on March 15, 2019, at Rideout Hospital following a lengthy illness.



Roy was born on August 25, 1934, in Parson, Kansas to Harlan and Hazel Stringer. He attended Parson High School where he met his wife and best friend Coleen Stringer. They were married 65 years and had two children, Debbie (Rami) and Dan; and grandson, Jeremy.



He served 6 years in the Air Force and separated from the Air Force at BAFB. He later graduated from Yuba College and began a 32 year career as a Rural Mail Carrier for the Wheatland Post Office. Roy loved the people on his route and they in turn loved him as their "personal mailman".



He was very appreciative of his community and was a Volunteer Fireman with Wheatland and Linda Volunteer Fire Departments. He was a reserve Sergeant with the Yuba County Sheriffs Department.



Other family members include his sister Peggy Cares of Parsons; and Jeane Taylor; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, JC DeCow; Flossie (Bill); DeEtta (Bill); Beverly; and Kay.



Roy always loved a joke and had an infectious laugh. He loved dogs and had one most of his life. He was a man of his word and strive to fulfill any obligations to the best of his ability.



The world was a better place with men like Roy having great family values and a twinkle in his eyes. Rest in Peace as a spouse, father, grandfather and true friend.

Send condolences to

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary