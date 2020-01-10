|
Roy Wesley Palmer Sr., 95, of Loma Rica, passed from this world on January 3, 2020, at Summerfield Assisted Living in Yuba City. He was born on April 21,1924, to David and Matilda Palmer in Oakwood, Oklahoma. When he was 10 years old, he moved to California with his family, where he lived the rest of his life.
Following graduation from Marysville High School, where Roy enjoyed auto mechanics and auto shop, he joined the Navy. Beginning in 1944 he served for 2 1/2 years as a Motor Machinist's Mate. He was awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal for his service in the Asiatic-Pacific theater.
Roy met Betty Rasmussen, and on December 17, 1950, they were married. They were married 68 years, until her death in 2018. They had two children, Loretta and Roy Jr. of Gridley. During the 80's, the Palmers built their dream home in Loma Rica, where they grew large vegetable gardens and treasured their time surrounded by the green hills, trees and area wild life.
Roy appreciated time with family, tent camping and at the cabin. Fishing and hunting were both past times that he enjoyed. After Roy and Betty retired, they bought a motor home and took a variety of trips together, often taking their three granddaughters along. In later years, he spent many hours with his great-grandchildren, who lived on the property.
Roy leaves behind a son Roy (Anne) Palmer Jr.; grandchildren, Cara (Tony) Barber, Anita (Donnie) Bloemker and Kim Bellows; along with a number of great-grandchildren. His wife, Betty, preceded him in death, along with their daughter, Loretta Kneipp.
Roy requested that no services be held. Donations may be made to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 10, 2020