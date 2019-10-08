|
|
Royal Kelley, 88, of Yuba City, CA, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Rideout Hospital in Marysville, CA.
Royal Kelley was a faithful deacon at the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church of Live Oak, CA. He retired from Southern Pacific in 1991 after working with them for 39 years.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Helen Kelley of Yuba City, CA; his brother, Houston Kelley of Live Oak; two sisters, Roxie Moody of Gridley, CA and Louise Mott of Washington; two daughters, Cathryn Allen of Sheridan, CA and Carol Watson of Auburn, CA; one son, Glen Kelley of Yuba City, CA; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church of Live Oak, CA, 10421 Larkin Road. Burial will follow at Sutter Cemetery. Officiating minister is Ed Owen of Boise, Idaho.
A viewing will be on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 2 pm to 7 pm, at Lipp and Sullivan, 629 D St. Marysville, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019