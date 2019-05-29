

Royce Howton, 77, of Yuba City, passed away May 19, 2019. He was born February 2, 1942 in Arkansas. His parents were Gilbert and Violet Howton.



He served in the Army for 2 years including a year in Vietnam. He was a Sergeant and received a Bronze Star. He worked at Sunsweet for 30 years and retired in 1998. After retiring, he volunteered at Gleaners in Yuba City.



He loved the outdoors and fishing, camping and clamming at Dillon Beach. His favorite pastime was gardening, especially his tomato plants he was so proud of.



He also loved to travel and often made tirps to his home state of Arkansas. One of his favorite trips was a month long drive to Alaska with his wife.



Nothing was more important to him than the time he spent with his family. Sitting around the campfire, barbecuing in the backyard and long bike rides with his grandkids are memories we will always treasure. His laughter, love, strength and patience will be forever missed but will live in our hearts forever.



He is survived by his wife Alice Howton; daughter Sandy Sample of Yuba City; grandchildren, Jeremy Sample of Yuba City, Brittny Steffes of Yuba City, Kaitlyn Sample of Yuba City, Michael A. Howton of Eureka and great-grandchildren, Emily Steffes of Yuba City, Owen Steffes of Yuba City and Lizzy Sample of Yuba City.



He is preceded in death by his son Michael W. Howton; sisters, Juanita Reid and Judy Moody and his parents.



Graveside services will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at Live Oak Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.

