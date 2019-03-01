Home

Lipp & Sullivan
629 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 742-2473
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
223 8th Street
Marysville, CA
View Map
Ruben Gomez


1944 - 2019
Ruben Gomez Obituary

Ruben Garcia Gomez of Olivehurst, CA, passed away on February 23, 2019. Ruben was born on December 31, 1944, in Jalisco, Mexico, to Refugio and Ignacia Garcia.

Ruben is survived by his wife of 45 years, Margarita Garcia; sons, Efren Garcia of Fresno, CA, Alejandro Garcia (Erica) of Plumas Lake, CA, Ruben E. Garcia of Olivehurst, CA, and Jesus J. Garcia of Olivehurst, CA; daughters, Maria B. Garcia-Topete (Lino) of Yuba City, CA, Margarita Garcia of Olivehurst, CA, Juana A. Garcia of Plumas Lake, CA and Jessica A. Garcia (Sergio) of Plumas Lake, CA; and 16 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father.

A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 2:00-6:00 pm, Rosary will start at 7:00 pm at Lipp & Sullivan Funeral Directors, 629 D Street, Marysville, CA.

Mass will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 223 8th Street, Marysville, CA. Burial Services will follow the Mass at Sierra View Memorial Park, Olivehurst CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
