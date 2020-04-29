|
|
Ruby Dean Pope, 88, of Yuba City, CA, passed away April 20, 2020 at her home. Born October 27, 1931 in Warner, OK, she was a Yuba City resident for 32 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter Judy Speers and husband Dwayn of Yuba City, CA; grandson Rob Speers and wife Monica of Vacaville, CA; granddaughter Regina Pineschi and husband Stephen of Rocklin, CA; grandchildren Ashlynn and Dylan Speers and Ethan, Nate and Brayden Pineschi. Also, brothers, Bill Lewis and wife Sharon of Yuba City, Stan Lewis of Yuba City and Larry Lewis and wife Debi of Sutter.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Doyle Pope; son Jerry Dale Pope; parents James and Vesta Lewis, 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020