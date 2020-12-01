1/1
Ruby M. (Glass) Gillock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruby May Gillock left for her heavenly home November 22, 2020, in Portland, Oregon, with loving family members by her side. She entered this earthly world on July 2, 1971, in Yuba City, California.

After moving back from the Bay Area, she lived for many years in the Yuba Sutter area before moving to Portland in 2012.

She leaves behind her husband, Shawn of Oregon; dad and step-mom, Tony and Suzanne Glass; brother, Robert; four beautiful nieces, and her Jacob.

Those preceding her in death include her mom and step-dad, Doris and Roger Luttrell; brother, Donovan; and grandparents.

Ruby and Shawn worked hard to build their business, R.G. Deliveries, often traveling more than they were at home. Spending so much time together only made their relationship stronger, as they depended on each other.

Ruby loved all animals, but would likely have classified herself a "dog person." For years, she and their furbaby "Little Guy" were inseparable. Wherever, Ruby went, Little Guy went. Her lap was his favorite spot.

In addition to her animal addiction, Ruby loved visiting the coast. She and Shawn called it their down time, often just watching the waves from a hotel room or while walking the beaches.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity benefiting animal rescue or to the amazing OHSU.

Arrangements are under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Tigard, Oregon. A celebration of Ruby's life will be held virtually at 2PM on Sunday, December 6, 2020, with a very small family group in attendance.

Link can be found at the funeral home website under upcoming services. Link will also be sent via text or email and posted on Facebook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young's Funeral Home | Funeral Home Tigard OR
11831 SW Pacific Highway
Tigard, OR 97223
5036391206
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Young's Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved