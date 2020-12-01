

Ruby May Gillock left for her heavenly home November 22, 2020, in Portland, Oregon, with loving family members by her side. She entered this earthly world on July 2, 1971, in Yuba City, California.



After moving back from the Bay Area, she lived for many years in the Yuba Sutter area before moving to Portland in 2012.



She leaves behind her husband, Shawn of Oregon; dad and step-mom, Tony and Suzanne Glass; brother, Robert; four beautiful nieces, and her Jacob.



Those preceding her in death include her mom and step-dad, Doris and Roger Luttrell; brother, Donovan; and grandparents.



Ruby and Shawn worked hard to build their business, R.G. Deliveries, often traveling more than they were at home. Spending so much time together only made their relationship stronger, as they depended on each other.



Ruby loved all animals, but would likely have classified herself a "dog person." For years, she and their furbaby "Little Guy" were inseparable. Wherever, Ruby went, Little Guy went. Her lap was his favorite spot.



In addition to her animal addiction, Ruby loved visiting the coast. She and Shawn called it their down time, often just watching the waves from a hotel room or while walking the beaches.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity benefiting animal rescue or to the amazing OHSU.



Arrangements are under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Tigard, Oregon. A celebration of Ruby's life will be held virtually at 2PM on Sunday, December 6, 2020, with a very small family group in attendance.



Link can be found at the funeral home website under upcoming services. Link will also be sent via text or email and posted on Facebook.

