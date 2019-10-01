|
Ruby Mae Kelley, 89, of Sutter, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019, at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento surrounded by family.
Ruby was born on June 10, 1930, in Purdy, Missouri, to Benjamin Franklin Ragan and Mary Viola (Crane) Ragan.
Ruby is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years, Clyde Kelley; children: Connie (Toney) O'Rourke, Kenneth (Christine) Kelley, Darlene Wilbanks, Linda (Richard) Alvey, Debbie (Parke) Everett; daughter-in-law, Diane Allenbaugh; 17 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
Ruby is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Larry Allenbaugh; two sisters; eight brothers; and one half-brother.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Sutter Cemetery at 10:00 am. A reception will follow at the Moose Lodge, 205 S. Walton Avenue, Yuba City.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Ruby's name in memory of her son, Larry Allenbaugh, to the CJD Foundation at cjdfoundation.org or 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, Ohio 44333.
