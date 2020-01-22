Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
RuShawn McBath

RuShawn McBath Obituary

RuShawn McBath was born April 7, 1971, in Orange County, California. Born to Charles McBath and Gwendolyn Gabrile. He attended Lincoln Elementary, Grey Avenue Middle School and graduated from Yuba City High School where he left his mark breaking many sport records.

Rushawn was loved by all that knew him and known for his contagious personality and big heart. His passion for sports ran deep in the family and the community. It streamed from playing as a child on his school teams to coaching his son's team.

He was a proud father and grandfather. His love expanded to his family and friends by mentoring, supporting, lending a helping hand, having a listening ear, and sharing encouraging words along with many more attributes.

Rushawn McBath was preceded in death by his older brother, Nathaniel McBath. He is survived by his two daughters, Kiana and Kayla; his son, Jariah; his five grandchildren; as well as a host of family and friends.

He passed away January 9, 2020, in Marysville California. He will be truly missed.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020
