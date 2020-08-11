1/
Ruth Criddle
Ruth Criddle

Ruth Criddle, 92, of Gridley, passed away on July 31, 2020, at River Valley Care Center in Live Oak. She was born in Newton, KS, to Fred and Sarah Sohnrey and was a long time Gridley resident.

Survivors include a son, James (Claudia) of Gridley; three granddaughters, Wendy (Robert) Forren of Gridley, Stephanie (Brian) Olson of Yuba City, and Misty (Fred) Ludwig of Chico; three great-grandsons, Cameron (Christa) Olson of El Dorado Hills, Kyle Olson of San Marcos, and Nolan Ludwig of Chico; one great-granddaughter, Rylan Ludwig of Chico; two nieces, Sandra Laughner of NV, and Ricke Ellis of CA; one sister, Mildred Francis of Sacramento; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Burial was at the Gridley Biggs Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel
679 Ohio St
Gridley, CA 95948
(530) 846-2138
