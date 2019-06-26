Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNary-Moore Funeral Service
107 5th Street
Colusa, CA 95932
(530) 458-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Damron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Damron

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Damron Obituary

Ruth Damron of Arbuckle passed away on June 22, 2019. She was born on August 15, 1928 to Eunice and Martin Verkerk in Portola, CA.

Ruth grew up in Oroville and moved around with her husband later in life. She lived in Colusa, Wheatland, Yuba City, and Arbuckle. She enjoyed swimming at the Arbuckle pool every summer, gardening, shopping and watching Elvis Presley movies. She was also a member of the Arbuckle Women's Club.

Ruth is survived by her sons, David (Susan) Damron of Elk Grove, Gary (Nancy) Damron of Yuba City, Blaine (Jennifer) Damron of Arbuckle; daughter, Debby (David) Barber of Ogden, UT; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Coy A. Damron.

A visitation will be held from 5:00pm - 8:00pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at McNary-Moore Chapel 107 5th Street, Colusa, CA 95932. Graveside service will be held at 10:00am, on June 28, 2019, at Colusa Cemetery, 1974 Wilson Avenue, Colusa, CA 95932.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth's name to the Arbuckle Community Pool.

Arrangements are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD-410.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNary-Moore Funeral Service
Download Now