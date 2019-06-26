

Ruth Damron of Arbuckle passed away on June 22, 2019. She was born on August 15, 1928 to Eunice and Martin Verkerk in Portola, CA.



Ruth grew up in Oroville and moved around with her husband later in life. She lived in Colusa, Wheatland, Yuba City, and Arbuckle. She enjoyed swimming at the Arbuckle pool every summer, gardening, shopping and watching Elvis Presley movies. She was also a member of the Arbuckle Women's Club.



Ruth is survived by her sons, David (Susan) Damron of Elk Grove, Gary (Nancy) Damron of Yuba City, Blaine (Jennifer) Damron of Arbuckle; daughter, Debby (David) Barber of Ogden, UT; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Coy A. Damron.



A visitation will be held from 5:00pm - 8:00pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at McNary-Moore Chapel 107 5th Street, Colusa, CA 95932. Graveside service will be held at 10:00am, on June 28, 2019, at Colusa Cemetery, 1974 Wilson Avenue, Colusa, CA 95932.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth's name to the Arbuckle Community Pool.



Arrangements are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD-410.

