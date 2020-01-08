|
|
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Ruth Rosalie Summers, 94 of Yuba City. Ruth passed away on Saturday January 4, 2020, in Gridley.
She was born on June 19, 1925, in Brisbane, Australia, one of four children born to Herbert and Daisy Lay. She moved to the United States at the age of 23 as a war bride. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and gardening. She was a member of the Australia American Association, the Trinity Pentecostal Church in North Sacramento, and a resident of Sutter Estates Independent Living for the past 8 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Summers; her brother, Leslie Lay; and her parents.
She is survived by her son, Byron (Letricia) Summers of Gridley; her daughter, Desma Rosalie (Robert) Jones of Maple Falls, WA; four grandchildren, Celeste, Amber, John Paul, and Marissa; fourteen great-grandchildren; and her two sisters, Merle Furgeson and Dell Graham, both of Australia.
Interment is in the Fair Oaks Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020