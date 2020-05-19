Ruth Siordia
1931 - 2020
Ruth Duarte Siordia lived in Yuba City, California, and passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, in the comfort of her home. She was born on May 27, 1931, in Imperial, California. She was a homemaker and lived in the Yuba/Sutter area for 84 years.

Ruth is survived by Jesus C. Siordia, spouse; Cecilia Montejano, daughter; Luis M. Langarica, son; Ana M. Copelin, daughter; Eva M. Darlington, daughter; Arturo Siordia, son; Consepcion L. Diaz, daughter;14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Johnny Langarica.

For details about funeral service arrangements, please reach out directly to the immediate family.

Published in Appeal Democrat on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
