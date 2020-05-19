

Ruth Duarte Siordia lived in Yuba City, California, and passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, in the comfort of her home. She was born on May 27, 1931, in Imperial, California. She was a homemaker and lived in the Yuba/Sutter area for 84 years.



Ruth is survived by Jesus C. Siordia, spouse; Cecilia Montejano, daughter; Luis M. Langarica, son; Ana M. Copelin, daughter; Eva M. Darlington, daughter; Arturo Siordia, son; Consepcion L. Diaz, daughter;14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Johnny Langarica.



For details about funeral service arrangements, please reach out directly to the immediate family.

