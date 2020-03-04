|
|
Ruth Williams of Browns Valley, CA, passed away February 24, 2020. Born November 4, 1928 in Stockton, CA, she was a librarian for 15 years at Yuba Gardens Elementary School.
She is survived by her husband, Finlay John Williams; sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Jean Williams and Finlay and Sandra Williams, stepson Robert Cockrill and stepdaughter Jeri Wheeler; grandchildren: Chris and Paige Homen, Mark Williams and Sean Alvin and great-grandchildren: Haylie and Dalton McCoy, Ricky Williams and Nicole Williams.
Services will be held at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11646 Hill Rd., Loma Rica, Friday, March 6, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 4, 2020