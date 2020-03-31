Home

Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 749-9277
Service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
Sadie M. Martin


2001 - 2020
Sadie M. Martin Obituary

Sadie M. Martin, born on March 7, 2001, was taken from us on March 21, 2020. Sadie was taking life by storm. She had an awesome life planned for herself. She is a loving, sweet, caring, bright and funny young lady.

She is survived by her mother, Angela Martin and her father Loren Foster Jr.; three
brothers, Michael Foster, Daryl Foster, and Dakota Cluver. She also left two great-grandmothers, two grandfathers, and a grandmother, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Services are scheduled for April 2, 2020, at 2:00 pm. At Lakeside Colonial Chapel in Marysville.

A special thank you to Val at Lakeside and all the first responders.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 31, 2020
