|
|
Samuel Carl J Aldridge, passed away March 13, 2020, in Sun City, Arizona. He was 88. Born August 26, 1931, in Mauldin, Arkansas, to Earl and Bertie Aldridge, he moved with his family to Live Oak, California, in 1939.
He attended Live Oak High School, graduating with the Class of 1949. In 1951, he joined the United States Coast Guard. A veteran of the Korean War, he was stationed in San Francisco, Japan, and South Korea during his time in service. After honorably discharging from the Coast Guard in January 1954, Carl began working for Caltrans where he remained for nearly twenty years. In the 1970s, he started working for Baldwin Contracting as superintendent. He retired in 1994.
Carl met his wife, Lois Bayes in 1963, at the Crystal Bay Club in North Lake, Tahoe. They married on January 4, 1964, at the First Methodist Church in Reno, Nevada. Once married, they moved into a home in Yuba City and raised their three children. In 1998, Carl and Lois moved to Sun City, Arizona, but still made frequent trips to Yuba City to visit with friends and family.
Carl was a lifetime fan of the San Francisco 49ers and the San Francisco Giants. He always enjoyed attending Spring Training games with his friends and family. An avid golfer, Carl was playfully competitive. He was always good for a joke often with punchlines that shocked and amused. His love for animals was unparalleled, having many dogs throughout his lifetime, including Daisy and Ziggy, and one special cat, Mr. Lucky.
Above all, Carl was a family man, beloved by his children and grandchildren. He loved taking his children, nieces and nephews on camping trips, creating nicknames for many of them. Once his grandchildren were born, Carl became "Pa." He loved talking to his children and grandchildren over the phone, always asking the same question: "You staying out of trouble?"
He is survived by wife of fifty-six years, Lois Aldridge; daughter, Teresa Aldridge; sons, Chuck Aldridge (Beth), and John Aldridge; and his five grandchildren, Jeff Thomas, Mary Wyman, Sydnia Aldridge, Kate Aldridge, and Sarah Aldridge; as well as sister, Vivian Phillips; and brother, Charlie Aldridge; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by sister, Myrt Baker; and parents, Earl and Bertie Aldridge.
As Carl used to say "When I'm gone, I'll never have to deal with another inspector again."
In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to the or to Lake View United Methodist Church in Sun City, Arizona, 10298 West Thunderbird Blvd., Sun City, AZ, 85351. A celebration of Carl's life in Yuba City will be planned in the future.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020