

Sonny passed away October 26, 2020, at Mather VA Hospital. He was born July 29, 1954, in Portsmouth, VA.



Sonny was a veteran of the Sea Beas Naval Division. He worked in the Norfolk Navy Ship Yard, furniture retail for 30 years, then retired from Meridian School District.



Sonny loved camping, fishing and waterskiing. His favorite past time was canoeing on the James River with Jim Holt, John Doleman and other friends in the VA.



He dearly loved his family. He liked to joke and pull pranks. Music was never optional as he especially enjoyed John Prine and Neil Young.



He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Sanders) Beale; children, Angel Wurtzer (husband Aaron), and Bradley Ross Beale; three grandchildren, Caleb, Ella and Ian; mother, Joyce Crawford of Richmond, VA; mother-in-law, Betty Mueller; father, Samuel E. Beale, Sr. (Jean and daughters); sister, Bobby Virginia Wahrenburge of North Carolina; two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Ross Sanders (Karen), and Roland Sanders; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.



He is preceded in death by son, Michael Joseph Nix; father-in-law, Ross Kenneth Sanders; and stepfather, Ernest Crawford of Richmond, VA.



Your presence we miss, your memory we treasure.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store