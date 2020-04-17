|
|
August 08, 1935 - April 07, 2020
Samuel Franklin Stuart, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Madison, Wisconsin. Sam "Sambo" was born on August 8, 1935, in Dexter, New Mexico to Joner Green Stuart and Mary Carolyn Langham. He had seven siblings.
Sam's passions in life were working on cars, fishing, reading, and spending time with family.
He had many wonderful memories with his surviving loved ones including his wife of 41 years, Marilyn Jane (Spangler) Stuart; his sibling Ruth Ellen Hartwell, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins and other close family.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made for his June Celebration of Life service by visiting GoFundMe and searching for: Sam's Celebration of Life by Misty McMorrow.
All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services , Madison, Wisconsin.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 17, 2020