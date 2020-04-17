Home

Samuel F. Stuart


1935 - 2020
Samuel F. Stuart Obituary

August 08, 1935 - April 07, 2020

Samuel Franklin Stuart, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Madison, Wisconsin. Sam "Sambo" was born on August 8, 1935, in Dexter, New Mexico to Joner Green Stuart and Mary Carolyn Langham. He had seven siblings.

Sam's passions in life were working on cars, fishing, reading, and spending time with family.

He had many wonderful memories with his surviving loved ones including his wife of 41 years, Marilyn Jane (Spangler) Stuart; his sibling Ruth Ellen Hartwell, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins and other close family.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made for his June Celebration of Life service by visiting GoFundMe and searching for: Sam's Celebration of Life by Misty McMorrow.

All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services , Madison, Wisconsin.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 17, 2020
