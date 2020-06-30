Born March 29, 1931, in Gilbertown, Alabama, retired CMSgt Sam Walden passed away June 18, 2020, at age 89. For those of us close to him, this is a monumental loss.
Sam married his lifelong love, Beth Flint, in 1951 while serving in the US Air Force. They were married for 66+ years and for the first 25+ years were stationed at USAF assignments around the country with their 4 children, arriving at Beale AFB in January 1965, with Sam's assignment to the new SR-71 program. They lived on base until 1971, when they created a permanent home in Wheatland, CA. Sam and Beth were active in the community and supported numerous organizations.
Sam retired from the US Air Force in 1976 and opened an AC/Refrigeration business which he ran for many years. He was an avid gardener and always shared produce with friends and family.
Sam graduated from Robertsdale High School, Robertsdale AL, in 1950, was drafted soon after and chose the USAF, where he had a distinguished 26-year career. A Korean and Vietnam vet, Sam was a unique man; military-strict but also a very generous soul. During his travels around the country and the world, this honorable man from Alabama left a mark on all who met him.
Samuel is survived by his four children: Phyllis Harris (Glen) of Langley, WA; Roger Walden (Shelly) of Chewelah, WA; Kenneth Walden (Joan) of Yuba City, CA; and Tamara Johnson (Bart) of Wheatland, CA. He is also survived by grandchildren, Alisa Green (Daniel), Amanda Harris-Forbes (Sean), Amber Cook (Warren), Jessica Bolton (Ted), Jacob Walden (Tanya), Jessica Berge (Jon), Jeremy Johnson (Michelle), and Nicholas Walden; and his great-grandchildren, Tré Forbes, Nadeea Forbes, Alex Cook, Rayce Cook, Jonah Cook, Meghan Loer, Jasen Berge, Jenna Berge, Enzo Johnson, and Paxton Johnson. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Peggy (Walden) Hodge; and many nieces and nephews.
Sam is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beth; his parents, Alvin Lewis and Fannie Mae (McIlwain) Walden; his brother, Henry M. Walden; his sisters, Frances (Walden) Long and Sonia (Walden) Powell; and great-grandson, Justin Berge.
A full military honors graveside service has been postponed, due to the pandemic, until it is safe to honor Sam and his service. In lieu of flowers, his family suggests donations be made to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch and Girls Town, PO Box 1890, Amarillo TX 79174-0001; Wheatland Historical Society, PO Box 164, Wheatland, CA 95692; or the charity of your choice.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2020.