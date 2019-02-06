

Sandra Diani-Kawashima passed away January 29, 2019 in Marysville, CA from natural causes. Sandra was born January 28, 1936 in Brawley, CA. She attended high school in Santa Maria, CA, and graduated from San Francisco State University with a Bachelor's degree in business.



She raised her family in Palo Alto and Cupertino, and retired to Loma Rica with her loving husband Fred. Sandra ran for County Supervisor, and volunteered as an advocate for seniors in Yuba and Sutter Counties. Sandra also proudly served on the Yuba County Grand Jury. She was very involved in hospice, helping to give dignity and respect to people during their time of need. Sandra was a member of AAUW, American Association of University Women. She believed strongly in higher education and the value that it provides to our society.



Sandra married Fred in 1990, the same year they both decided to retire and move to the foothills, settling in Loma Rica. Both were involved in the community, Fred with the Lions Club, and Sandra with politics, advocacy, and philanthropy.



Sandra had three siblings, brothers Neil, Lewis, and Russell; children: Tom (wife Cindy and son Christopher) of Reno, Gail (daughters Carly, Rowen and Jorja) of Salem, OR and Mark (wife Angie, daughter AJ and son Daniel) of Magalia.



Our deepest appreciation to Sherry Pleasant of Plumas Lake, CA, long time dedicated caregiver and close friend.



No service will be held per her request. Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary