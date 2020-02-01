|
Sandra (Sandy) Ileen Bell, 72, of Lincoln, California, passed away on January 25, 2020, while surrounded by family. She was born, February 7, 1947, in Yuba City, California, to Samuel and Rose Paul. She was married to Max Bell for 22 years.
Sandy grew up in Challenge and Hallwood before moving to Colusa for 20 years. She was the caretaker of the Butte View Racquet Club in Colusa for eight years. She then relocated to Elko, Nevada, and was a cook at the Elko County Jail for eight years. Her final home was in Lincoln, California, where she was a switchboard operator at Thunder Valley Casino before retiring in 2009. She loved baking, reading, planting flowers, crafting, and spending time with her grandchildren and puppies. Sandy will be most remembered for her kindness and loving heart.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lorie (Jessie) Suarez of Lincoln and Karen (John) Krohn of Yuba City, grandchildren Kristin Bell of Monterey and Mariah and Joaquin Suarez of Lincoln, sisters Susan Jones and Sheri Paul and brother Samuel Paul. She was proceeded in death by her parents and sister Becky Smith.
Private family services will be held.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020