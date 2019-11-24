|
June 24, 1939 - November 13, 2019
Sandy was born in Marysville, CA on June 24, 1939, and she passed peacefully on November 13, 2019 in Marysville, CA, surrounded by her family.
Sandy had a love for life. She loved to travel, going twice to Italy and twice to Thailand, she also loved cruises having went on 8, going to rock concerts (Sammy Hagar was her favorite), spending time with her family and was also an avid reader. She volunteered for many years as a "Lady of the Lord" at the Twin Cities Rescue Mission. She also volunteered as a tutor for the Sutter County Library Literacy Program and found this to be quite rewarding.
Sandy loved her family. This love defined her and her life. She was good and kind and always there for everyone who needed her. Her home was always open to her children's friends and everyone was always welcome. Sandy spent time at grandkids sporting events when she could, when they were younger, and was their biggest
cheerleader. She was Sandy Grandma to her grandkids, a name she always loved.
Sandy worked at Bank of America as a young adult. She went on to manage the office at Grants. Later she was a bookkeeper for Nels Tahoe Supply in So. Lake Tahoe and finished her career as a clerical supervisor at the Sutter County Welfare Office.
She is survived by her life partner: Patsy Akins; brother: Walter Pierce (Wilma); four children: Bill Sparkman (Yo), Pam Downing
Dennis), Richard Sparkman (Kerri), and Becky Sparkman; four grandchildren: Alicia Morgan-Hecht (Jeffrey),
James Hecht, Peyton Sparkman and JD Bennett; one great-grandchild: Rowan Morgan.
A celebration honoring the life of Sandy Sparkman will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:00am at Crossroads Community Church at 445 B Street in Yuba City. A reception will immediately follow.
Please send donations in lieu of flowers to .
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019