

Sandra Dyer, 79, a long time resident of Marysville, CA, passed away July 3rd, 2020.



Sandy had a way of lighting up a room with her infectious laugh and smile, 60 years ago she had found her soulmate husband, retired MSGT William F. Dyer. They have 3 daughters, Deborah Dyer, Dina Dyer and Dawn Ritter, along with their son, William S. Dyer. She is also survived by her sister, Susan Byrum.



Her free time was spent playing and adoring her grandchildren, Sabrina Catlin, Brandon Lee Dyer, and Emily Dyer, along with her great-grandchildren, Janelle, Prince, and Jameson Catlin.



Sandra worked as a CNA and at the AG Dept. in YC. She also worked as volunteer in the community as a leader with many organizations such as Bluebirds, the 4-H Club and Butchie's Pool. Many days you would find her working in the yard making it her own little paradise and spending time with her furr babies.



She will greatly be missed. Her smile and warm heart has touched many, therefore her spirit will always be in every life that she has touched.



Services will not be held at this time, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

