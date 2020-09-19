1/1
Sanjuana Moreno
1936 - 2020
Sanjuana Moreno, 84, of Live Oak, CA, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Sanjuana was born January 15, 1936, in Salamanca, Guanajuato, Mexico. She was a life long resident of Live Oak, where she raised her eight children.

She enjoyed gardening, knitting, spending time with her family and watching Mexican black and white films and novelas. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

She is proceeded in death by her son-in-law, Leonel Alcantar.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Gustavo Moreno; four sons: Rafael, Francisco, Gustavo Jr., and David; four daughters: Blanca, Josefina, Rosaura, and Reyna. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 27 great-grand children and 1 great-great-grandchild.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 3:00pm at Ullrey Memorial Chapel in Yuba City.

A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marysville, with a burial to follow at Live Oak Cemetery.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Viewing
03:00 PM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
