Santos Garcia Hernandez of Colusa, CA passed away at home on February 24, 2019. Santos was born on November 4, 1924 to Maria and Genaro Hernandez.

Santos was a farm laborer for 65 years. He was a member of Assemblies of God church "Liro de los Valles". He was a minister and pastor and was passionate about spreading the gospel wherever he was. Hospitals, and inmates at the jail. He loved walking along the river. He loved to read, study his bible and just meeting people.

Santos is survived by his wife of 67 years, Maria Garcia; sons, Genaro Garcia (Irma) of Houston, TX, Baltazar Garcia of Denver, CO and Abraham Garcia of Colusa, CA; daughters, Maria Olszewski (Michael) of Colusa, CA, Lydia Garcia Rodriguez (Fernando) of Yuba City, CA, Esther Garcia Gomez of Williams, CA and Connie Williams (Larry) of Creswell, OR; brothers Benturo Garcia, Elias Garcia, Eleno Garcia, Angel Garcia, Emilio Garcia and Genaro Garcia; sisters Paulita Garcia, Generosa Garcia, Elisa Garcia and Monse Garcia; 20 grandchildren and 25 great-granchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and his son Mickey Garcia.

A visitation service will be held from 10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m. and church service at 11:00a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Lirio de los Valles Church, 1956 Highway 20, Colusa, CA 95932 with a graveside to follow at the Colusa Cemetery, 1974 Wilson Avenue, Colusa, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019
