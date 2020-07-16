

Born on June 3, 1944, in Ganga Nagar, Rajasthan, India. Beloved husband, father and grandfather passed on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the age of 76.



On June 20, 1979, Kartar Baraich and his family immigrated from India to the United States and settled in Yuba City, California. He was a hardworking farmer, but it was more than an occupation for him, it was a passion. This passion continued into retirement with his personal home garden that he kept meticulous and the garden's bounty that he loved sharing with family and friends. He was happiest in the presence of his grandchildren, surrounded by their laughter and warmth.



Kartar Baraich is preceded in death by his father, Sardar Banta Singh; his mother, Sardarni Swaran Kaur; his son, Davinder S. Baraich; his 6 elder brothers; and 4 elder sisters.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Manjit Kaur Baraich; his sons: Satpal S. Baraich and Harvinder S. Baraich; his daughters: Balvinder K. Mahal and Harpal Kaur; and 10 grandchildren.



He was truly the pillar of our family and the last in the legacy of elders for my extended family. A shining example of a leader, provider, and someone that always had sound advice. He left an impact on so many and will forever reside in our hearts.



His presence will be deeply missed. May Waheguru ji give his soul peace and we request prayer for his journey back to God.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, 11 am, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond St., Yuba City, CA 95991.



To be followed by prayer services at Sri Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, 2269 Bogue Road, Yuba City, CA 95993.



Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. Purity belongs to Waheguru, the Creator; if we become pure and become Khalsa then any victory we attain.

