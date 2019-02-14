

Sardar Ajaib Singh Nijjar, who lived a very good life of 85 years, passed away on February 11th, 2019, peacefully at home with his family. He will be in our memories forever.



He was born in the Pakistan area, before partition, on December 1st, 1933. He was very well read with many accomplishments in his life. He was a born leader who took care of everyone who came across his life. He was a very well respected man in his community and all over the world.



He is survived by his wife, Kirpal Kaur Nijjar; son, Satnam Singh Nijjar; grandchildren, Simran Singh Nijjar, Ektaa Kaur Nijjar, Gagan Singh Nijjar, and Hukam Singh Nijjar



He is preceded in death by his father, S. Bhag Singh Nijjar and his mother, Kartar Kaur Nijjar.



Everyone is welcome to attend the Funeral Service from 11 am to 1 pm, on Sunday, February 17th, 2019, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond St., Yuba City, 95991, followed by final prayers at Gurdwara 2468 Tierra Buena Rd., Yuba City, California.