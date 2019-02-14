Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sardar Nijjar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sardar Nijjar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sardar Nijjar Obituary

Sardar Ajaib Singh Nijjar, who lived a very good life of 85 years, passed away on February 11th, 2019, peacefully at home with his family. He will be in our memories forever.

He was born in the Pakistan area, before partition, on December 1st, 1933. He was very well read with many accomplishments in his life. He was a born leader who took care of everyone who came across his life. He was a very well respected man in his community and all over the world.

He is survived by his wife, Kirpal Kaur Nijjar; son, Satnam Singh Nijjar; grandchildren, Simran Singh Nijjar, Ektaa Kaur Nijjar, Gagan Singh Nijjar, and Hukam Singh Nijjar

He is preceded in death by his father, S. Bhag Singh Nijjar and his mother, Kartar Kaur Nijjar.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Funeral Service from 11 am to 1 pm, on Sunday, February 17th, 2019, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond St., Yuba City, 95991, followed by final prayers at Gurdwara 2468 Tierra Buena Rd., Yuba City, California.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
Download Now