Scott R. Halliburton, 40, of Yuba City, CA, passed on August 6, 2020 in Oroville, CA. Scott was born on March 14, 1980 in Hampton, Virginia to Wayman and Barbara Halliburton. Though Scott was born on the east coast, he always considered Tracy, CA to be his hometown. He attended Mountain House School and Tracy High School.After high school, Scott was employed by a local sign shop in Tracy. Scott always found a great deal of joy in working with his hands. There was nothing he could not fix, build, or create. His love of mechanics and all things with an engine eventually led him to enlist in the United States Coast Guard in 2000, at the age of 18. He found his home on the Coast Guard cutter Munro, stationed in Alameda, CA. Scott worked on turbine engines until he transferred to the land unit, NESU. While serving in the Coast Guard, Scott and former wife Triston welcomed a son, Austin in 2003. In 2007 Scott and former wife Mercedes welcomed his second child, Miley. Scott was honorably discharged from the Coast Guard in 2008 as an E-6 Machinery Technician First Class. His gift for mechanics was amazing. If Scott couldn't fix it, it was truly broken.In 2009 Scott met Lauren Buckland and moved to Yuba City, CA. The two welcomed Scott's youngest son, Brandon, to the growing family later that year. For a number of years Scott worked as a bail agent, for 8th Amendment Bail Bonds, in the local Yuba Sutter area. Scott and Lauren were married in 2011 in Kapolei, Hawaii. Scott and Lauren also established a business, Premier Driving School, in Yuba City in 2011. Scott later returned to school to further his education, with the goal of attending law school. He started taking courses at Yuba Community College, American River College and then finally transferred to Chico State to complete his degree. His favorite courses were in American Sign Language. In 2014, the family was complete with the arrival of Scott's youngest daughter, Kacey. Scott and Lauren enjoyed a full 11 years together taking mission trips to Mexico, camping, boating, fishing, traveling and most importantly raising a family.Scott's unique personality was like no other. He never met a stranger and always had an impish grin on his face and a twinkle in his eye. He found a deep relief and connection in humor. There was never a meeting with Scott that didn't involve a story to be told in a spectacular fashion. If he did not give you a hard time, something was definitely wrong. Scott gave of his time and talents to anyone who inquired. If you needed a hand, you only had to ask. If a job involved a tractor, backhoe or bulldozer it was usually moved to the top of his list. Some of his hidden talents included sewing and embroidering, his creativity was limitless.Scott is survived by his wife Lauren, sons Austin and Brandon, daughters Miley and Kacey, mother Barbara, brother Steven (Angela), and nephew Chance. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayman, Grandparents and Uncle.He was one of a kind and his presence will be sorely missed by his family, friends, students, classmates and employees. A private memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021 at the Coast Guard Station, Lake Tahoe.