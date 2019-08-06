|
Sean Kelley passed away on July 2, 2019. He was born in Roseville, CA, September 19, 1965. He was the youngest of 3 children born to Michael and Beverly Kelley.
Sean is survived by his father, Michael (Nancy) Kelley of Wellington, NV; mother, Beverly Kelley of Yuba City, CA; brothers, Michael Kelley of Yuba City, CA, and Tyler Kelley of Lake Almanor, CA; aunts and uncles, Pat and Dave Palmer, Linda Kelley, Helen Nemeth, Roger and Brenda Haugen; and numerous cousins
He is preceded in death by his sister, Kimberly Kelley.
Sean played numerous sports when he was young baseball, football, and rode dirt bikes. He loved fishing and hunting, and his black labs Jake, Beau and Magnum. Sean worked construction most of his life and operated numerous types of equipment.
Sean was good natured and friendly, and always willing to help a friend. He was kind and generous. We loved him and will miss him.
A Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 1-4pm, 3300 Everitte, Sutter, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019