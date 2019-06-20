

Sewa Singh Gill, 85, of Colusa, passed June 15, 2019, after having battled health related issues for his final years. He was born in Majari of Nawanshar District near Balachaur in Punjab, India on July 23, 1933.



He married Parkash Kaur Dehal in 1958 and they lived together in New Delhi, India until joining his brothers in 1980 in Colusa. He lived in Colusa for the remainder of his life. Due to his strong will and the dedication of his family to meet his needs, he spent almost all his time at home before ultimately succumbing to illness.



He leaves as his legacy his beloved daughter, Harjinder Kaur Shoker and son-in-law, Balkar Singh Shoker; granddaughters: Jaspreet Kaur Shoker and Rajdeep Kaur Shoker; grandson, Gursewak Singh Shoker; and devoted wife Parkash Kaur Gill. He leaves behind, to cherish memories of their time together, his brothers: Sucha Singh Gill and Nihal Singh Gill. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He is fondly recalled by all as a hardworking man devoted to his family.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Basant Singh Gill and Dhan Kaur Gill; his sisters: Karm Kaur, Udham Kaur Dehal and Swarn Kaur; his brothers, Gian Singh Gill and Kabal Singh Gill; an infant son who only lived a few days; and granddaughter, Manpreet Kaur Shoker.



Services are scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11 am at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond St., Yuba City. Prayers will follow at the Sikh Temple Tierra Buena from 2 to 4 pm. Published in Appeal Democrat from June 20 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary